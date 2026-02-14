Live Updates: Game 2 of No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series vs. Merrimack

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 14 Boston College men’s hockey (16-10-1, 10-7-0 Hockey East) hosts Merrimack (15-12-1, 8-9-1) on Saturday night at Conte Forum for the second matchup of its two-game, home-and-away series against the Warriors.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Coming off a 4-2 loss in North Andover, Mass., on Friday, in which the Eagles allowed Merrimack to score four unanswered goals after leading in the first period 2-0, consistency has severely lacked for the program so far this month.

BC went from defeating Harvard, 5-1, in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot Tournament to dropping a 6-1 loss to Vermont, followed by a 6-2 triumph over Boston University to win the Beanpot for the first time since 2016. Then, Friday’s two-goal road loss occurred.

With only seven games in the regular season remaining, consistency is exactly what the Eagles should be seeking, or else they could potentially fall out of the top-16 in NPI, which determines the field for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

If BC falls out of the top-16 — it is currently ranked No. 15 — by the time the season is over, the only way for it to make the national tournament is by winning the Hockey East Championship.

In Friday’s loss, sophomore forwards James Hagens and Dean Letourneau scored, which increased their total goal count to 16 and 17, respectively — good for the second-most and most on the roster.

Here are the live updates for Saturday’s matchup between the Eagles and the Warriors:

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Merrimack

Who: Boston College Eagles and Merrimack Warriors

When: Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lawler Arena, North Andover, Mass. (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Merrimack: The Warriors earned a 9-5 road win over Stonehill on Feb. 3.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 6-2 win over the Boston University Terriers on Monday night to win the 2026 Beanpot.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 8, 2025, which marked BC's 2024-25 regular-season finale. The Eagles defeated Merrimack 6-0 in Chestnut Hill.

