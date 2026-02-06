Live Updates: No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Vermont

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — On Friday night, No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey will host the Vermont Catamounts for a Hockey-East matchup at 7 p.m. ET in Conte Forum.

The Eagles (15-8-1, 10-5-0 HE) have already played UVM twice this season, on Nov. 7 and 8 in Burlington, Vt., and earned the pair of road wins against the Catamounts, 2-1 and 5-0, respectively.

Vermont (11-14-0, 6-9-0 HE) sits in ninth place in the Hockey East standings while BC is positioned in sole second place, just two points behind No. 7 Providence.

The Eagles will head into Friday’s matchup on a four-game winning streak, consisting of a series sweep against New Hampshire, a 4-1 defeat of Boston University in the 299th edition of the Battle. of Comm. Ave., and a 5-1 triumph over Harvard in the 2026 Beanpot semifinals on Monday.

After this weekend, BC and BU will play in the Beanpot Championship, which also marks the 300th Battle of Comm. Ave. — the historic rivalry between the two schools, which are physically connected by Boston’s public transportation system, the T.

The title game is officially scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. It will be broadcast both on NHL Network and NESN.

Here are the live updates for Friday’s contest between the Eagles and the Catamounts:

First period:

8:01 - Right after the Eagles' killed off Hemming's penalty successfully, UVM's Jack Malinski picked up a hooking penalty, sending BC to its first man advantage of the night.

10:12 - BC's Oscar Hemming is sent to the penalty box for boarding.

GOAL, Vermont - Ethan Burroughs increases the Catamounts' lead to two with a rifle of a shot from the far side of the left circle. The puck dinked off the post behind Cloutier's glove before nestling into the twine. UVM 2, Boston College 0 [11:36].

GOAL, Vermont - Points leader Colin Kessler scores his fourth goal of the season on a breakaway to hand the Catamounts an early lead. Kessler made a deceiving forehand-backhand deke around BC goalie Louka Cloutier in the process of scoring. UVM 1, Boston College 0 [18:40].

Just arrived at Conte Forum for No. 11 @BC_MHockey's home tilt vs. UVM.



The Catamounts are already on the board thanks to Colin Kessler's breakaway goal at the 18:40 mark of P1.



I'll have live coverage of the game all night for @BostonCollegeSI: https://t.co/CzesuWb0pW pic.twitter.com/M9WKs7VWcF — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) February 7, 2026

Pregame:

Sophomore forward Teddy Stiga is back in the lineup for the Eagles, replacing Paul Davey.

Live Updates:

How to Watch: No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey vs. Vermont

Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts

When: Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts earned a 2-0 triumph over Stonehill College on Saturday, Jan. 31, which cemented a series sweep for UVM over the Skyhawks. Dawson Good scored Vermont's first goal in the initial frame, and Philip Törnqvist potted an insurance goal with an empty-netter, which Good had the assist on. Goaltender Aiden Wright earned the shutout with 19 saves.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles dominated Harvard in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot tournament, beating the Crimson 5-1 behind efforts from James Hagens (2 goals, 1 assist), Dean Letourneau (1 goal, 1 assist), Lukas Gustafsson (1 goal, 1 assist), Oscar Hemming (2 assists), and Andre Gasseau (2 assists) — the latter of whom registered his 100th career point.

