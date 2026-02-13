Live Updates for No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey's Matchup at Merrimack

Fresh off winning the 2026 Beanpot tournament for the first time since 106 over rival Boston University, the No. 14 Boston College men’s hockey program is set to face Merrimack on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The Eagles, who are the visitors for Friday’s contest but will host the Warriors at Conte Forum on Saturday night, are 8-2-1 on the road this year compared to 5-6 at home.

BC is currently perched at No. 12 in the NCAA Division I men’s hockey NPI rankings, which ultimately decides which teams will participate in the NCAA Tournament. After conference championships are over, the Championship Committee seeds the entire field from one to 16 within four regionals of four teams.

The winners of the six Division I conference championships receive automatic bids into the tournament, so it is not entirely necessary for the Eagles to stay in the top-16 by the end of the season, but it will surely help their case.

After its series with Merrimack over the weekend, BC concludes the 2025-26 regular season with a home-and-away series against UConn, which is currently ranked No. 11 in the USCHO men’s hockey poll and No. 15 in NPI, a home-and-away series against BU, and a road matchup at No. 19 UMass (No. 21 in NPI) before playing Northeastern in its season finale.

Here are the live updates for Friday's matchup between the Eagles and the Warriors:

Live Updates:

First period:

3:17 - The Eagles pick up their third penalty of the night, as defenseman Aram Minnetian was assessed with kneeing.

GOAL, BC - Dean Letourneau grabs his 17th goal of the year with a beatiful wrist shot from just below the point while the Eagles were still on the penalty kill. Boston College 2, Merrimack 0 [5:39].

Dean goes top shelf for the shorty!



💻 ESPN+ | https://t.co/fQsMVYQhSI pic.twitter.com/MaXMaRi77P — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 14, 2026

6:35 - Paul Davey will go to the penalty box for interference. It's the second Warriors' power play of the period.

GOAL, BC - Sophomore James Hagens fires in a one-time snipe from the center of the slot on a backhand assist by Andre Gasseau from below the net. Hagens is up to 16 goals and 16 assists for a team-high 32 points. Boston College 1, Merrimack 0 [8:03].

Gasser with the no-look pass to find Hagens for the one-timer!



💻 ESPN+ | https://t.co/fQsMVYPK3a pic.twitter.com/LBFiLZjwKu — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 14, 2026

8:26 - First stoppage of play in nearly six full minutes for a media timeout. The Eagles' forecheck has looked sharp, which is generating ample opportunities for the offense. BC has outshot the Warriors 11-8 so far.

15:46 - Drew Fortescue is sent to the box for interference, handing the Warriors their first man advantage of the game. Merrimack's power play ranks No. 12 in the nation.

Pregame:

BC has announced its lines for Friday's road contest.

How to Watch : Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Merrimack:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Merrimack Warriors

When: Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lawler Arena, North Andover, Mass. (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Merrimack: The Warriors earned a 9-5 road win over Stonehill on Feb. 3.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 6-2 win over the Boston University Terriers on Monday night to win the 2026 Beanpot.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the regular season finale last season on March 8, 2025. Boston College defeated Merrimack 6-0 in Chestnut Hill.

