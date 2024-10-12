Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 4 Michigan State (Game 2)
The Boston College men’s hockey team (1-0, 0-0 HE) plays its series finale against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (2-1, 1-0 B1G) on Saturday evening at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.
In Game 1 on Friday night, the Eagles shut out the Spartans 3-0 after an explosive second period. Boston College saw a pair of goals from forward Will Vote and a goal by forward Oskar Jellvik. Goalie Jacob Fowler was credited with the shut out and tallied 24 saves.
Lukas Gustafsson, Michael Hagens, James Hagens, Gabe Perreault, and Ryan Leonard tallied assists in the victory.
Michigan State is looking to avoid a sweep in its home opening series. The Spartans started their season last weekend with two road wins over Lake Superior State 2-1 (overtime) and 5-1.
Both programs are attempting to get off to a solid start after coming off impressive 2023-24 campaigns. Michigan State recorded a 25-10-3 overall record, won the Big Ten regular season and Tournament titles, and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The team ended its season in the Maryland Heights Regional with a 5-2 defeat by Michigan. Boston College went 34-6-1 overall and won the Hockey East regular season and tournament title, won the Providence Regional and made an appearance in the Frozen Four where the team lost to Denver 2-0 in the national championship.
The game will be aired on B1G+ while the radio broadcast will be on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Updates:
- Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET.