Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 5 Maine
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (6-1, 1-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to earn its second series sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon as it takes on the No. 5 Maine Black Bears (6-1-1, 3-1-1) at Conte Forum.
In the first matchup of the weekend on a Friday, the Eagle defeated the Black Bears 3-2 after scoring three unanswered goals in the final ten minutes of regulation.
The team saw scores from left winger Andre Gasseau, center Mike Posma, and right winger Ryan Leonard in the victory.
This will be the 135th matchup between the two programs. Boston College holds the advantage in the all-time series 69-55-10.
Live Updates:
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Eagles forward Oskar Jellvik will miss his second straight game with an injury.
- Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Maine: Before this series, the Black Bears completed a series sweep over the Merrimack Warriors at home 6-0 and 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: Heading into the matchup, the Eagles completed a series sweep over the then-No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies last weekend 4-1 and 2-1.
Last Meeting: Prior to this weekend, the last time the two programs met was from Nov. 10-11, 2023. The Eagles lost the opening game 4-2 and tied the series finale 2-2.