Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 5 Maine (Game 1)
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (5-1) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum to play its first game against the No. 5 Maine Black Bears (6-0-1) on Friday night to open Hockey East play.
After splitting their season opening series with the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0, L 4-3), the Eagles have won four games in a row which includes three against ranked opponents, AIC, No. 14 Western Michigan, and a sweep over No. 12 St. Cloud State.
The Black Bears, on the other hand, have yet to lose a game so far in their 2024-25 campaign. So far this season, Maine has recorded series sweeps over Merrimack and No. 15 Quinnipiac and defeated AIC as well as won and tied against Northeastern.
The contest marks the second top five matchup for the Eagles this season.
This will be the 134th matchup between the two programs. Boston College holds the advantage in the all-time series 68-55-10.
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Andre Gasseau
Teddy Stiga
Will Vote
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Dean Letourneau
Brady Berard
Connor Joyce
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
1st Period
- 0:00 | Maine wins the opening faceoff and we are underway at Conte Forum.
Pregame
- Eagles forward Oskar Jellvik will miss tonight’s contest with a shoulder injury.
- The players will wear special jerseys to honor Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during warmups.
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears completed a series sweep over the Merrimack Warriors at home 6-0 and 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles completed a series sweep over the then-No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies last weekend 4-1 and 2-1.
Last Meeting:The last time the two programs met was from Nov. 10-11, 2023. The Eagles lost the opening game 4-2 and tied the series finale 2-2.