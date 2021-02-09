FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Marshall Warren Suspended For Next BC Hockey Game

BC defensemen will sit out next BC game after major penalty against BU
Boston College defensemen Marshall Warren has been suspended for one game according to a report on USCHO. Per the report:

"Boston College sophomore defenseman Marshall Warren has been suspended for one game stemming from his actions at 18:47 of the first period, getting called for a major penalty for contact to the head on the play."

This play happened against Boston University during Saturday's game at Walter Brown Arena. The Terriers won that game 3-1. The two rivals split the weekend series. Warren has one point on the season along with four penalty minutes.

Boston University defenseman Cade Webber was also suspended one game for a cross checking major penalty. 

There is no word yet who Boston College will be playing this weekend, BC Bulletin will have a full report as soon as Hockey East releases the opponent. The Eagles currently are 11-3-1, and are the number one team in the nation according to the most recent USCHO poll. 

