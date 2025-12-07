Moments From Boston College Women's Hockey's Road Loss at Northeastern: Photo Gallery
After battling to keep the game tied at 2-2 in the third period, a mistake by Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell allowed Northeastern forward Lily Shannon to score with just 2:08 remaining and to win the game 4-2. Here's how the game played out from behind the camera.
1. Jade Arnone Prepares to Take On the Huskies
Boston College women's hockey defender Jade Arnone stands during warm-ups. Alongside goaltender Grace Campbell, the senior was selected to be one of the Eagles' co-captains for the 2025-26 season.
2. Boston College Players Warm Up
Boston College women's hockey players warm up before competing against Northeastern in the final women's hockey game at Matthews Arena.
3. Hug Your Homies!
Boston College women's hockey defender Madelyn Murphy embraces forward Emma Conner after opening the scoring in the first period. The freshman tallied two points in the loss, adding an assist on forward Sammy Taber's power-play goal later in the period.
4. Sammy Taber Celebrates
Boston College women's hockey forward Sammy Taber celebrates after scoring a power-play goal. The junior's tally propelled the Eagles back into the lead.
5. Sammy Taber Hugs Ava Thomas
Boston College women's hockey forward Sammy Taber hugs forward Ava Thomas after lighting the lamp in the first period.
6. Alanna Devlin Takes a Faceoff
Boston College women's hockey forward Alanna Devlin faces off against a Northeastern player. The sophomore won four of her ten faceoffs attempted in the contest.
7. Sage Babey Drives to the Goal
Boston College women's hockey forward Sage Babey makes a move around Northeastern forward Allie Lalonde.
8. Ava Thomas Shoots the Puck
Boston College women's hockey forward Ava Thomas takes a shot. The freshman is currently the third highest scorer in Hockey East with 14 points through 12 games.
9. Olivia Maffeo Fires!
Boston College women's hockey defender Olivia Maffeo fires the puck towards the goal. The sophomore tied her season-high four shots in the contest, taking three in the second period alone.
10. Kate Ham Faces Off Against Allie Lalonde
Boston College women's hockey forward Kate Ham takes a faceoff against Northeastern forward Allie Lalonde. As a team, the Eagles went 25-28 on the dot.
11. Madelyn Murphy Skates Around Stryker Zablocki
Boston College women's hockey defender Madelyn Murphy protects the puck from Stryker Zablocki.
12. Grace Campbell Makes a Save
Boston College women's hockey goaltender Grace Campbell makes a save in the third period. The senior stopped 37 of the 40 shots she faced.
13. Kate Leary Draws Up a Play
Boston College women's hockey players gather around assistant coach Kate Leary as she draws up a play.
