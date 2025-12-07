Moments From Boston College Women's Hockey's Road Loss at Northeastern: Photo Gallery

After battling to keep the game tied at 2-2 in the third period, a mistake by Boston College goaltender Grace Campbell allowed Northeastern forward Lily Shannon to score with just 2:08 remaining and to win the game 4-2. Here's how the game played out from behind the camera.

1. Jade Arnone Prepares to Take On the Huskies

Jade Arnone stands during warm-ups at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey defender Jade Arnone stands during warm-ups. Alongside goaltender Grace Campbell, the senior was selected to be one of the Eagles' co-captains for the 2025-26 season.

2. Boston College Players Warm Up

Boston College players warm up before a road game at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College On SI

Boston College women's hockey players warm up before competing against Northeastern in the final women's hockey game at Matthews Arena.

3. Hug Your Homies!

Madelyn Murphy hugs Emma Conner after opening the scoring in the first period at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey defender Madelyn Murphy embraces forward Emma Conner after opening the scoring in the first period. The freshman tallied two points in the loss, adding an assist on forward Sammy Taber's power-play goal later in the period.

4. Sammy Taber Celebrates

Sammy Taber celebrates after scoring a goal at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey forward Sammy Taber celebrates after scoring a power-play goal. The junior's tally propelled the Eagles back into the lead.

5. Sammy Taber Hugs Ava Thomas

Sammy Taber hugs Ava Thomas after scoring a goal at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey forward Sammy Taber hugs forward Ava Thomas after lighting the lamp in the first period.

6. Alanna Devlin Takes a Faceoff

Alanna Devlin faces off against a Northeastern player at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey forward Alanna Devlin faces off against a Northeastern player. The sophomore won four of her ten faceoffs attempted in the contest.

7. Sage Babey Drives to the Goal

Sage Babey skayes around Allie Lalonde at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey forward Sage Babey makes a move around Northeastern forward Allie Lalonde.

8. Ava Thomas Shoots the Puck

Ava Thomas shoots the puck at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey forward Ava Thomas takes a shot. The freshman is currently the third highest scorer in Hockey East with 14 points through 12 games.

9. Olivia Maffeo Fires!

Olivia Maffeo takes a shot at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey defender Olivia Maffeo fires the puck towards the goal. The sophomore tied her season-high four shots in the contest, taking three in the second period alone.

10. Kate Ham Faces Off Against Allie Lalonde

Kate Ham faces off against Allie Lalonde at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey forward Kate Ham takes a faceoff against Northeastern forward Allie Lalonde. As a team, the Eagles went 25-28 on the dot.

11. Madelyn Murphy Skates Around Stryker Zablocki

Madelyn Murphy skates around Stryker Zablocki at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey defender Madelyn Murphy protects the puck from Stryker Zablocki.

12. Grace Campbell Makes a Save

Grace Campbell makes a save at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey goaltender Grace Campbell makes a save in the third period. The senior stopped 37 of the 40 shots she faced.

13. Kate Leary Draws Up a Play

Kate Leary draws up a play at Matthews Arena on Dec. 6, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College women's hockey players gather around assistant coach Kate Leary as she draws up a play.

