Locked on Boston College: Destination Albany

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast, something you won't find anywhere else. On today's show we dive into some of the big topics from the weekend. Baseball had a big series, and we break down where things went wrong and where BC found success. Also, football kicked off spring practices, we talked to Jeff Hafley and have a report on the upcoming spring game you won't want to miss.

Also, CJ Felder has entered the transfer portal. Now the fourth player to make this decision, this is leaving new head coach Earl Grant with a seemingly empty cupboard. However, Boston College isn't the only team with this "problem", and if the new staff can hit the portal for the right fits, the Eagles might actually be in better shape heading into 2021.

Finally, hockey was selected for the NCAA tournament starting next weekend. We look at a familiar opponent, and what the next few weeks could hold for Jerry York and his squad.

