New 2025-26 BC Men's Hockey Numbers Posted for Incomers and Returners: The Rundown
Eagles hockey is back on the Heights, as the Boston College men’s hockey team is already in the full swing of team practice in preparation for BC’s season opener against Quinnipiac on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Conte Forum.
On Wednesday, the first edition of the 2025-26 BC men’s hockey roster was posted on the BC Athletics website, and there are a few noticeable changes to players’ jersey numbers, including the first glimpse at what jersey numbers incoming players are taking.
Have a look at BC’s new players and their jersey numbers, along with returners who have changed their jersey numbers:
Incoming Players:
#1: Louka Cloutier | Fr. Goaltender | Sherbrooke, Quebec | 6-2, 173 lbs. | Chicago (USHL)
#2: Kristian Kostadinski | Fr. Defenseman | Göteber, Sweden | 6-6, 235 lbs. | Dubuque (USHL)
#14: Landan Resendes | Fr. Forward | Marlborough, Mass. | 5-10, 181 lbs. | Youngstown (USHL)
#26: Luka Radivojevic | Fr. Defenseman | Trencin, Slovakia | 5-10, 173 lbs. | Muskegon (USHL)
#36: Ryan Conmy | Jr. Forward | Alexandria, Va. | 5-10, 185 lbs. | New Hampshire (Hockey East)
#37: Gavin Cornforth | Fr. Forward | Boston, Mass. | 5-9, 170 lbs. | Dubuque (USHL)
#40: William Moore | Fr. Forward | Mississauga, Ontario | 6-3, 186 lbs. | U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP)
Returners with new numbers:
#7: Will Skahan (previously #26)
#12: Jake Sondreal (previously #25)
#29: Dean Letourneau (previously #20)
Here's The Rundown for Thursday, September 4, 2025:
Thursday's Schedule:
Women's Soccer: vs. Colgate at 7 p.m. EST, Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field | Preview | Watch on ACCNX | Live Stats
Wednesday's Results:
No games were played on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey's season opener:
29 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig, who was injured all of fall training camp, is back at practice in full gear and playing behind starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan and backup Grayson James.
- Former Boston College center Alec Lindstrom was officially released from the New England Patriots' practice squad after re-signing with the team following his original cut from the 53-man roster following the preseason.
- Four-star IMG Academy guard Trey Beamer took his official visit to Boston College this past weekend and attended BC football's season opener against Fordham with head coach Earl Grant and additional members of the BC men's hoops coaching staff.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I would joke with [Mark Messier] all the time like, ‘Hey, you wanna call up Wayne [Gretzky] and see if he wants to come to New York? Just ask him.’ Mess would smile and say, ‘Hey, you never know.’"
- Brian Leetch
