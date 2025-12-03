Boston College Men's Hockey Freshman Goalie Named Hockey East Rookie of the Month

It might seem unfair to other teams in the Hockey East that the Boston College men’s hockey program went from having a Mike Richter Award winner and a two-time Hockey East Goaltender of the Year player—Jacob Fowler—for the past two seasons to one that has already received a Hockey East Rookie of the Month nod through his first 12 games.

But that is exactly what the Eagles have accomplished because of freshman netminder Louka Cloutier, who was tabbed the Hockey East Rookie of the Month for November after posting a 6-1-0 record, the best of any goaltender in the conference.

What a month for Louka! 👏



Posting a 6-1-0 record in November, Louka has been named the @hockey_east Rookie of the Month!



📰 https://t.co/vIKb87Q3Ru pic.twitter.com/pdX6koqwL9 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 3, 2025

Cloutier surrendered a league-best 13 goals in the month of November and ranked second in the league in goals against average (1.88) and fourth in save percentage (.927).

The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native manufactured two shutouts during the month, one in BC’s 5-0 road win over Vermont on Nov. 8 and the other in its 4-0 triumph over No. 12 UMass on Nov. 15. On Nov. 21, in a 7-3 defeat of No. 10 Maine, Cloutier tallied a career-high 35 saves.

Cloutier was not even named the starter heading into the 2025 season, but junior Jan Korec, the veteran, quickly fizzled out after a season-opening, 4-3 overtime loss to Quinnipiac.

Cloutier has now started 10 more games than Korec, who has not played since a 4-1 loss to Northeastern on Oct. 30 in BC’s Hockey-East opener.

Overall this season, the 6-foot-2, 173-pound Chicago Steel (USHL) product has generated a 2.18 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. Cloutier’s overall record sits at 8-3-1. He has made a total of 264 saves and seven of the 26 goals he has relinquished have come on an opponent power play, when BC is down a skater.

In comparison, Korec has allowed seven goals in the two starts he made for a 2.49 goals against average and a save percentage of .865, which are both marginally worse than Cloutier’s marks with far less sample size.

The Eagles, ranked No. 15 in the latest USCHO Division 1 men’s hockey poll, are now 8-5-1 and 5-3-0 in Hockey-East play and most recently captured a 5-3 home victory over Notre Dame on Nov. 28.

Looking ahead, BC is scheduled to play UMass Lowell twice this upcoming weekend, first on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. ET in Lowell, Mass., and then on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

Recommended Articles: