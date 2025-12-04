BC Men's Hockey Fr. Defenseman Named to Preliminary Slovakia World Juniors Roster: The Rundown

On Monday, two Boston College men’s hockey forwards, sophomores James Hagens and Teddy Stiga, were named to the preliminary roster of the United States National Junior Team for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The World Juniors are set to take place from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn., and 3M Arena at Maricucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

But Hagens and Stiga won’t be the only Eagles partaking in the tournament—that is, if they each earn a spot on the final Team USA roster.

On Wednesday, the BC men’s hockey program announced that freshman defensemen Luka Radivojevic was named to the Slovakia National Junior Team’s preliminary roster, which means that Radivojevic could potentially play in the international tournament as well—against his current college teammates, for that matter.

A 5-foot-10, 173-pound blue liner out of Trencín, Slovakia, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) product logged game exposure in the past two World Junior Champions in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Last year, Radivojevic appeared in five games and finished the tournament with two points. He did the same in 2024, tallying two points in five skates.

Through the first 14 games of his collegiate career, Radivojevic has generated eight assists, which is tied for the team lead, for eight total points, including a team-first plus-minus rating of +11.

Radivojevic has only spent four total minutes in the penalty box in 2025 on two penalties, both minors, and has blocked 15 shots, good for third on the roster. He has manufactured 17 shots on net.

BC is 8-5-1 overall and 5-3-0 in Hockey-East play this year. The Eagles take on UMass Lowell in a two-game, home-and-home series this weekend before taking a break until Dec. 28, when the program travels to Milwaukee, Wis., for the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off tournament. Western Michigan is the first opponent BC will face in the tournament.

Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest updates within the Boston College athletics universe, for Thursday, Dec. 4.

Thursday's Schedule:

Swim: US Open in Austin, Texas, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET | Preview | Live Results

Wednesday's Results:

Women's Basketball: Quinnipiac 76, Boston College 49. | Box | Recap

Men's Basketball: LSU 78, Boston College 69 (OT). | Game Story

Did You Notice?

BC men's hockey freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier has done a fine job of replacing the Eagles' former goalie, Jacob Fowler, a two-time Hockey East goaltender of the year and the 2025 Mike Richter Award winner, earning Hockey East Rookie of the Month honors for November.

The Boston College football team officially signed 23 recruits on early national signing day for its incoming high school class, the class of '26. See who the players are and what they bring to the program.

Three players on the Eagles' 2025 football roster are reportedly entering the transfer portal so far. All three are on the defensive side.

A defense that ranked 127th out of 134 teams in FBS has now lost:

- DB Ashton McShane

- LB Bam Crouch

- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.



… In just three days since BC’s season finale.



Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“There’s only going to be one Brian Leetch. He was not just great, he was unique in the way he was great. You know what? I really miss watching him play.”

- Mike Richter

