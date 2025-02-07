BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at New Hampshire: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to continue their hot streak against the Wildcats.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (20-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to extend its winning streak to nine games as it travels to Durham, N.H., to take on the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-10-3, 3-9-2 HE) on Friday night. 

The Eagles are coming off an impressive 8-2 victory over the Northeastern Huskies in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night. 

The Wildcats are looking to get back on track in the new year after going 3-6 in their last nine games, which includes their most recent loss to the No. 8 Boston University Terriers 7-2 on Jan. 31. 

Below is all the information for the matchup including lines, score updates, and how to watch. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C Andre Gasseau

RW Ryan Leonard

Brady Berard

James Hagens

Teddy Stiga

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Connor Joyce

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Lukas Gustafsson

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Michael Hagens

Alex Musielak

Nolan Joyce

Score Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How To Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats

When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H. 

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats suffered a road loss to the No. 8 Boston University Terriers 7-2 on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Northeastern Huskies 8-2 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 1 & 3, 2024, for a home-and-home series. Boston College swept New Hampshire 5-3 and 1-0. 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey