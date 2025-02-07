No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at New Hampshire: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (20-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to extend its winning streak to nine games as it travels to Durham, N.H., to take on the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-10-3, 3-9-2 HE) on Friday night.
The Eagles are coming off an impressive 8-2 victory over the Northeastern Huskies in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night.
The Wildcats are looking to get back on track in the new year after going 3-6 in their last nine games, which includes their most recent loss to the No. 8 Boston University Terriers 7-2 on Jan. 31.
Below is all the information for the matchup including lines, score updates, and how to watch.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C Andre Gasseau
RW Ryan Leonard
Brady Berard
James Hagens
Teddy Stiga
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Connor Joyce
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Lukas Gustafsson
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Michael Hagens
Alex Musielak
Nolan Joyce
Score Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How To Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats
When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats suffered a road loss to the No. 8 Boston University Terriers 7-2 on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Northeastern Huskies 8-2 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 1 & 3, 2024, for a home-and-home series. Boston College swept New Hampshire 5-3 and 1-0.