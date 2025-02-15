No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Comes Up Short Against No. 16 UMass
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-6-1, 13-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team dropped its second straight game on Friday night to the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (16-11-2, 7-8-2 HE) 3-2 at Conte Forum.
The Minutemen went in front early after forward Jack Musa scored a goal in the first 75 seconds of the game with help from forwards Lucas Mercuri and Cole O’Hara.
The Eagles knotted up the contest at 1 with a power-play goal by forward Gabe Perreault, assisted by forwards Teddy Stiga and Andre Gasseau. The score marked Perreault’s 12th of the season.
After a defensive battle for most of the second frame, O’Hara got the puck past Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler to put UMass back in front 2-1 with 1.1 seconds left in the period. The score was assisted by Musa.
The Minutemen added a final goal to the scoreboard at 18:24 with an empty netter by forward Kenny Connors to give UMass some support late in the third period.
Boston College got within one score in the final 26 seconds with a goal by forward Ryan Leonard, his 24th of the season, but that was the only goal the Eagles could execute in the final frame.
Fowler allowed two goals and recoded 26 saves, while UMass goalie Michael Hrabal allowed two goals and recorded 37 saves.
Next up, Boston College travels to Amherst, Mass., to play the series finale against UMass at Mullins Center on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.