Six College Basketball Players Suspended By NCAA Over Small Meal-Plan Violations
In another era of NCAA enforcement, prosecution of small violations was common. That's not the case anymore—most of the organization's power has been hatcheted away in court—but it does happen from time to time.
According to attorney Mark Peper via Jeff Goodman of Field of 68, six Wofford men's basketball players have been suspended for NCAA violations related to a miscommunication over the team's housing situation.
Per Peper, the university indicated to six players that they would live in dormitories reserved for upperclassmen. Instead, they were placed in dormitories reserved for underclassmen, and when they attempted to move into an apartment off-campus, the NCAA ruled the players ineligible for illegally using a meal plan in those circumstances.
The Terriers fired coach Dwight Perry and associate head coach Tysor Anderson on Friday, and per Peper Wofford did so because of the housing snafu.
The team, which is scheduled to open its season Nov. 3 against George Mason, went 19-16 last season and lost to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament.