No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Denver in Manchester Regional Final: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-7-2) men’s hockey team takes on the Denver Pioneers (30-11-1) in the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday night.
Both teams earned first round wins in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the final.
Boston College defeated Bentley 3-1 after a late third period goal from forward James Hagens while Denver beat Providence 5-1, both on Friday.
This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2024 national championship. In the title game, Denver beat Boston College 2-0 after scoring a pair of goals in the second period.
The winner will advance to its second straight Frozen Four and will face No. 4 Western Michigan on April 10.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
Andre Gasseau
Will Vote
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 3 Denver Pioneers
When: Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Denver: The Pioneers defeated the Providence Friars 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles beat the Bentley Falcons 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in last year’s national championship on April 13, 2024. Denver defeated Boston College 2-0.