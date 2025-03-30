BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Denver in Manchester Regional Final: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles take on the Pioneers in a rematch of the 2024 national championship.

Kim Rankin

Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Gabe Perreault (34) skates with the puck as Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens (2) defends during the first period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Gabe Perreault (34) skates with the puck as Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens (2) defends during the first period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-7-2) men’s hockey team takes on the Denver Pioneers (30-11-1) in the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday night. 

Both teams earned first round wins in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the final. 

Boston College defeated Bentley 3-1 after a late third period goal from forward James Hagens while Denver beat Providence 5-1, both on Friday. 

This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2024 national championship. In the title game, Denver beat Boston College 2-0 after scoring a pair of goals in the second period. 

The winner will advance to its second straight Frozen Four and will face No. 4 Western Michigan on April 10. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

Andre Gasseau

Will Vote

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Connor Joyce

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 3 Denver Pioneers

When: Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. 

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Denver: The Pioneers defeated the Providence Friars 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles beat the Bentley Falcons 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in last year’s national championship on April 13, 2024. Denver defeated Boston College 2-0. 

Bracket

NCAA.com
NCAA.com

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey