No. 1 Boston College vs Northeastern in Hockey East Quarterfinals: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (26-6-2, 18-4-2 HE) men’s hockey team starts its postseason run against the Northeastern Huskies (13-19-3, 7-13-3 HE) in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday night.
The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed after winning the Hockey East regular season title which gave them a bye into the quarterfinal round.
No. 9-seeded Northeastern already has a tournament game under its belt as the team defeated No. 8-seeded Merrimack 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round on Wednesday night with a goal from forward Dylan Hryckowian at the 4:39 mark to advance the Huskies.
This is the fourth meeting between the two programs this season. Boston College holds the 2-1 advantage with a 3-0 win in the series opener on Nov. 22, 2024, and an 8-2 win in the Beanpot semifinals on Feb. 3.
Below is all the information for the game including lines, how to watch, and score updates.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
Andre Gasseau
Will Vote
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN+ and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies defeated the Merrimack Warriors 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round of the Hockey East Tournament on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won their regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two met was earlier in the year in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals. Boston College defeated Northeastern 8-2 to advance to the championship.