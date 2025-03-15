BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College vs Northeastern in Hockey East Quarterfinals: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles start their postseason run on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (26-6-2, 18-4-2 HE) men’s hockey team starts its postseason run against the Northeastern Huskies (13-19-3, 7-13-3 HE) in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday night. 

The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed after winning the Hockey East regular season title which gave them a bye into the quarterfinal round.

No. 9-seeded Northeastern already has a tournament game under its belt as the team defeated No. 8-seeded Merrimack 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round on Wednesday night with a goal from forward Dylan Hryckowian at the 4:39 mark to advance the Huskies.

This is the fourth meeting between the two programs this season. Boston College holds the 2-1 advantage with a 3-0 win in the series opener on Nov. 22, 2024, and an 8-2 win in the Beanpot semifinals on Feb. 3. 

Below is all the information for the game including lines, how to watch, and score updates. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

Andre Gasseau

Will Vote

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Connor Joyce

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: NESN+ and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies defeated the Merrimack Warriors 3-2 in double overtime in the opening round of the Hockey East Tournament on Wednesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won their regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors 6-0 on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two met was earlier in the year in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals. Boston College defeated Northeastern 8-2 to advance to the championship.

