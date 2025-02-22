BC Bulletin

No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Vermont: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to sweep the Catamounts on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (23-6-1, 15-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to sweep its series against the Vermont Catamounts (11-15-3, 6-11-2 HE) on Saturday night. 

In the opening game of the series on Friday, the Eagles defeated the Catamounts 6-3. 

Vermont got off to a quick 2-1 lead and Boston College outscored the Catamounts 5-1 in the final two periods to secure the come from behind win. 

The Eagles saw goals from defensemen Will Skahan, Eamon Powell, and Michael Hagens as well as forwards Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Andre Gasseau. 

Boston College will be looking to add to its lead in the Hockey East standings while Vermont will be looking to move up. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C Andre Gasseau

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

James Hagens

Will Vote

Brady Berard

Mike Posma

Connor Joyce

Jake Sondreal

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

How To Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET 

Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt. 

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split their road series with the Merrimack Warriors last weekend, winning the first game 4-2 and losing the finale 4-3. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen over the weekend, losing the opening game 3-2 and winning the finale 4-1. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in a regular season series during the 2023-24 campaign from Feb. 23-24, 2024. Boston College swept Vermont 7-1 and 4-2. 

