No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Vermont: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (23-6-1, 15-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to sweep its series against the Vermont Catamounts (11-15-3, 6-11-2 HE) on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the series on Friday, the Eagles defeated the Catamounts 6-3.
Vermont got off to a quick 2-1 lead and Boston College outscored the Catamounts 5-1 in the final two periods to secure the come from behind win.
The Eagles saw goals from defensemen Will Skahan, Eamon Powell, and Michael Hagens as well as forwards Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Andre Gasseau.
Boston College will be looking to add to its lead in the Hockey East standings while Vermont will be looking to move up.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C Andre Gasseau
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Will Vote
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How To Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts
When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split their road series with the Merrimack Warriors last weekend, winning the first game 4-2 and losing the finale 4-3.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen over the weekend, losing the opening game 3-2 and winning the finale 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in a regular season series during the 2023-24 campaign from Feb. 23-24, 2024. Boston College swept Vermont 7-1 and 4-2.