No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Takes Series Opener Over Vermont
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (23-6-1, 15-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team won its series opener over the Vermont Catamounts (11-15-3, 6-11-2 HE) 6-3 on Friday night.
The majority of Vermont’s success came off power plays. Two of the Catamounts’ three goals were scored on power plays, both in the opening frame.
The first came at the 12:28 mark from forward Joel Määtta while Eagles forward Gentry Shamburger was in the box for hooking and the second came at 19:19 by Vermont defenseman Sebastian Törnqvist while Eagles defenseman Eamon Powell was in the box for tripping.
Boston College put its first goal of the night on the board in the first period at 14:43 by defenseman Will Skahan, however went into the first intermission in a 2-1 hole.
In the second period, the Eagles tacked three unanswered goals to the board to take the lead 4-2 without one of their first line forwards on the ice.
The first came at 8:13 by Powell while the other two came off power plays, a score by forward Ryan Leonard at 12:06 and by forward James Hagens at 13:30.
Gabe Perreault was ejected in the final three seconds of the first after being called for a five minute major cross-checking penalty and a game misconduct.
Vermont cut its deficit in half late in the second at 17:34 with a score by forward Colin Kessler, but the Catamounts went into the second intermission down 4-3.
The Eagles tallied two final goals in the third period, the first at 2:31 by defenseman Michael Hagens to give them some support and the second an empty-netter at 18:57 by forward Andre Gasseau to seal the victory.
Next up, Boston College and Vermont will play the series finale on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.