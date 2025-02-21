BC Bulletin

No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Vermont: Lines, Score Updates, Streaming Info

The Eagles take on the Catamounts on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (22-6-1, 14-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team opens its road series against the Vermont Catamounts (11-14-3, 6-10-2 HE) on Friday night.

Both teams are coming off series splits to conference opponents. 

The Catamounts split their series against the Merrimack Warriors over the weekend, taking the first game 4-2 and dropping the second 4-3. 

The Eagles also had a split over the weekend in their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen. UMass took the opening game 3-2 at Conte Forum and Boston College took the finale 4-1 at Mullins Center. 

The two teams will also be looking to gain ground in the Hockey East standings. Currently, Boston College is tied with Maine for the top spot in the standings with 41 points while Vermont is in ninth place with 22 points. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C Andre Gasseau

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

James Hagens

Will Vote

Brady Berard

Mike Posma

Gentry Shamburger

Jake Sondreal

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

D Lukas Gustafsson

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Drew Fortescue

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Michael Hagens

Alex Musielak

Nolan Joyce

Score Updates

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Streaming Info

Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts

When: Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET 

Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt. 

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split their road series with the Merrimack Warriors last weekend, winning the first game 4-2 and losing the finale 4-3. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen over the weekend, losing the opening game 3-2 and winning the finale 4-1. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in a regular season series during the 2023-24 campaign from Feb. 23-24, 2024. Boston College swept Vermont 7-1 and 4-2. 

