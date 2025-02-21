No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Vermont: Lines, Score Updates, Streaming Info
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (22-6-1, 14-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team opens its road series against the Vermont Catamounts (11-14-3, 6-10-2 HE) on Friday night.
Both teams are coming off series splits to conference opponents.
The Catamounts split their series against the Merrimack Warriors over the weekend, taking the first game 4-2 and dropping the second 4-3.
The Eagles also had a split over the weekend in their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen. UMass took the opening game 3-2 at Conte Forum and Boston College took the finale 4-1 at Mullins Center.
The two teams will also be looking to gain ground in the Hockey East standings. Currently, Boston College is tied with Maine for the top spot in the standings with 41 points while Vermont is in ninth place with 22 points.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C Andre Gasseau
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Will Vote
Brady Berard
Mike Posma
Gentry Shamburger
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
D Lukas Gustafsson
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Drew Fortescue
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Michael Hagens
Alex Musielak
Nolan Joyce
Score Updates
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Streaming Info
Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts
When: Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split their road series with the Merrimack Warriors last weekend, winning the first game 4-2 and losing the finale 4-3.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen over the weekend, losing the opening game 3-2 and winning the finale 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in a regular season series during the 2023-24 campaign from Feb. 23-24, 2024. Boston College swept Vermont 7-1 and 4-2.