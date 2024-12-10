No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Ends First Semester With Win Over No. 10 UMass Lowell
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-3-1, 6-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team defeated the No. 10 UMass Lowell River Hawks (10-4-2, 5-3-1 HE) 3-2 in its final game of the first semester on Monday night.
Eagles forward Will Vote put them on the board first with a power-play goal at the 3:51 mark of the opening frame, his first goal since Nov. 1.
Boston College kept the one score advantage through the remainder of the period and headed into the first intermission with the 1-0 lead.
However, the River Hawks responded with a power-play goal of their own with a score from forward Mirko Buttazzoni at the 9:46 mark of the second period which was his third in the series. The goal also marked the first power play goal that Boston College has allowed all season.
The Eagles regained the lead and earned some support with two goals in under 70 seconds late in the middle frame. The first came from forward Ryan Leonard at the 17:39 mark while the second came from forward James Hagens on a power-play at the 18:45 mark.
UMass Lowell cut its deficit in half in the final minute of the period with a goal by defenseman Nick Anderson. Boston College headed into the second intermission in front 3-2.
The third period was a defensive battle. The two teams recorded a combined 31 shots and 16 shots on goal in the final frame but neither team could get a score.
Boston College has wrapped up its first semester and will return to the ice on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, to start a home-and-home series against Merrimack.