No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey Ties With No. 14 UMass Lowell, Falls Short in Shootout
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (11-3-1, 5-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team recorded its first tie of the season 3-3 with the No. 14 UMass Lowell River Hawks (10-3-2, 5-2-1 HE) on Friday night.
The River Hawks struck first at the 5:08 mark of the opening frame with a goal by forward Mirko Buttazzoni, assisted by forwards Owen Cole and Connor Eddy. The score was one of two by Buttazzoni. He also tallied a goal in the second.
Nearly two minutes later, the Eagles responded with a goal by forward Andre Gasseau with help from forward Oskar Jellvik, however the level score was short-lived and UMass Lowell regained the advantage at the 13:51 mark of the first period with a score by forward Girts Silkalns with help from forward Ian Carpenter.
Buttazzoni’s second goal at the 7:01 mark of the second period put the River Hawks up 3-1, however like numerous games this season, the Eagles found a spark late in the contest. Boston College scored a pair of goals in under 40 seconds in the last few minutes of the middle frame to tie up the game.
The first came at the 17:47 mark from forward Mike Posma with an assist by forward Jake Sondreal and the second came at 18:24 by forward Gabe Perreault with an assist from forward James Hagens.
In the third period, the two teams combined for 41 shot attempts and 19 shots on goal, but neither team could find a score which resulted in overtime.
During the extra five minutes, UMass Lowell attempted six shots and four shots on goal while Boston College attempted five shots and one shot on goal.
In the shootout, the River Hawks won 2–1 to earn an extra Hockey East point.
The Eagles penalty kill remained elite as they recorded five kills and allowed zero power play goals, however UMass Lowell’s last two scores came shortly after power play attempts by the River Hawks. Boston College went 0-of-1 on power plays.
Next up, Boston College hosts UMass Lowell for its final game of the semester on Monday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.