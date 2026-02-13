Slovakia vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B

Slovakia has a chance to win Group B if it can take down Sweden on Saturday. In fact, they just need a point to secure the top spot.

The Slovaks beat Finland 4-1 in their opener before skating to a 3-2 win over Italy on Friday. Meanwhile, Sweden beat Italy 5-2 in its opener but then lost 4-1 to Finland on Friday.

These countries met back in the 2022 Olympics without NHL players, and Sweden came away with a 4-1 win in preliminary play. Now, the Swedes have some added firepower from the NHL, while Slovakia only has a few players from the top league in the world.

Can Slovakia get through group play undefeated?

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Slovakia vs. Sweden in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Slovakia vs. Sweden Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Slovakia: +2.5 (+102)

Sweden: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Slovakia: +440

Sweden: -600

Total

5.5 (Over +114/Under -135)

Slovakia vs. Sweden How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): CNBC

Slovakia record: 2-0

Sweden record: 1-1

Slovakia vs. Sweden Prediction and Pick

This is a huge matchup to close out play in Group B for both sides. Slovakia can go undefeated to upset Finland and Sweden to win the group, and all they need is to force overtime in this one to take the top spot.

Sweden is the much better team on paper, but they haven’t quite put that together in the Olympics. They struggled early on against Italy and then mustered just one goal against Finland.

Slovakia didn’t impress against Italy on the scoreboard, but did outshoot the host country 38-22 in the win.

This should be a close, hard-fought game on both sides on Saturday morning. I can’t see this game being decided by more than two goals, and will happily take Slovakia +2.5 at plus odds.

Pick: Slovakia +2.5 (+102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.