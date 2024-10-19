Preview: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey to Host USNTDP For Exhibition
The No. 2 Boston College men's hockey team is set to hold its first and only exhibition of the year against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
The Eagles will host the U18 team for the organization's sixth game against a collegiate team.
The contest will be the second of a three-game home stand for the Eagles after a season opening series split on the road against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0 and L 4-3).
Boston College opened the stretch on Friday night with a shutout 5-0 win over the AIC Yellow Jackets and will cap it off with a game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Oct. 26 before traveling to St. Cloud State in the first of November.
The pipeline between the two organizations is strong as the Eagles have 12 rostered players that came from the USNTDP prior to coming to The Heights.
Currently, the U18 team has one player that is committed to Boston College, forward Will Moore. So far this season, Moore has appeared in 11 games and tallied three goals and four assists for seven points, 24 shots on goal, and two power-play goals.
The exhibition will be the second that the USNTDP has played in the state of Massachusetts in as many days as the team is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Harvard Crimson on Friday night.
The program held a 3-1 advantage heading into the final frame, but a four goal third period by Harvard gave the Crimson the victory.
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.