Report: Boston College Men’s Hockey Picked to Win Hockey East Title For 2024-25 Season
The Boston College men’s hockey team is set to have another dominant season after an impressive 34-6-1 campaign during the 2023-24 season.
The season included a Hockey East championship, winning the 2024 Providence Regional, and making an appearance in the Frozen Four, however falling short in the national championship to Denver 2-0.
According to a report from College Hockey News writer Mike Machnik on Sunday, the 2024-25 Hockey East Media Poll had a lot of preseason honors for the Eagles.
The Eagles were named the favorite to win the title with 164 total points and 14 first-place votes. The only other team to receive a first-place vote was Boston University with one.
Below is the full rankings of the poll.
2024-25 Hockey East Media Poll:
Rank, Team, (first-place votes), total points
- Boston College Eagles- (14) 164
- Boston University Terriers- (1) 146
- Maine Black Bears- 125
- Providence Friars- 113
- UMass Minutemen- 110
- Northeastern Huskies- 94
- New Hampshire Wildcats- 73
- UConn Huskies- 54
- Merrimack Warriors- 45
- Vermont Catamounts- 34
- UMass-Lowell River Hawks- 32
In the same report, the Eagles also had four players land on the 2024-25 Hockey East Media Poll All-HE Team, forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, defenseman Eamon Powell, and goalie Jacob Fowler. The other two players to make the list are Maine forward Josh Nadeau and Boston University defenseman Tom Willander.
Boston College kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 with a road contest against Michigan State, who finished last season ranked No. 5 in the USCHO and USA Today polls.