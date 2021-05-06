Boston College Men's Hockey Reportedly Lands Transfer LW Sam Sternschein

The Eagles continue to grab veteran help as they retool for the 2021-22 season

Boston College men's hockey added another piece to their team on Wednesday, as Penn State forward Sam Sternschein announced he will be joining Jerry York's squad in 2021-22.

The 23 year old graduate student has been a consistent point scorer for the Nittany Lions during his four years in Happy Valley, playing mostly as at left wing. He only played in nineteen games last season, but up two goals and five assists. In 2019-20 he had career highs in goals with 12.

Sternschein continues Boston College's apparent strategy of grabbing veteran help for a team that was one of the youngest in college hockey last season. The team also has added goalie Eric Dop and forward Brandon Kruse, both seasoned players from Bowling Green. They have been active reportedly in contact with multiple other transfers as well.

Boston College will be looking to re-tool after losing a handful of players to the NHL and transfer portal. Most notably Alex Newhook, Spencer Knight, Mike Hardman and Matthew Boldy all signed rookie deals while Jack Agnew, and Mike Karow have found new homes through the transfer portal.

