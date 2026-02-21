UConn vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 21

The UConn Huskies were alone at the top of the Big East not too long ago, but they've now lost two of their last three games, including a baffling 91-84 loss at home to Creighton.

Things don't get easier for them on Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Villanova Wildcats, who, with a win, can join St. John's and UConn in the top tier of Big East teams.

The Huskies squeaked by the Wildcats in overtime in their first meeting back on January 24. Will we see another close game tonight? The oddsmakers sure seem to think so.

UConn vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UConn -1.5 (-120)

Villanova +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

UConn -140

Villanova +116

Total

OVER 140.5 (-105)

UNDER 140.5 (-115)

UConn vs. Villanova How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21

Game Time: 5:30 pm ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV

UConn Record: 24-3 (14-2 in Big East)

Villanova Record: 21-5 (12-3 in Big East)

UConn vs. Villanova Betting Trends

UConn is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 games

The OVER is 8-0 in UConn's last eight games

UConn is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Villanova

Villanova is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The OVER is 6-1 in Villanova's last seven games

Villanova is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

UConn vs. Villanova Key Player to Watch

Tyler Pekins, G - Villanova Wildcats

Tyler Perkins has been playing some impressive basketball of late, scoring 17+ points in five of his last six games. He has proven that he deserves the increased playing time he's been getting compared to early in the season, and has become arguably the most important offensive player on this Wildcats team. What is arguably even more important than his scoring is the fact that he's averaging only 0.7 turnovers per game, an extremely low mark for a starter that's playing 29.1 minutes per game.

UConn vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick

UConn has been in a slump, evidenced by its 2-11 ATS record over its past 13 games, but that doesn't mean it deserves to only be a 1.5-point favorite in a game they're clearly the better team in. It's time to buy low on this Huskies squad.

The perimeter defense of UConn is going to play a significant role in the outcome of this game. Villanova ranks inside the top 50 in three-point shot rate, but the Huskies rank 28th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30.4% from beyond the arc.

If they can do that on Saturday, UConn has a chance to secure a significant win in the Big East.

Pick: UConn -1.5 (-120)

