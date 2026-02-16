Colgate vs. Boston U Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 16

A key Patriot League matchup is set to take place on CBSSN on Monday night, as the Colgate Raiders take on the Boston University Terriers in their second and final regular-season meeting.

Both of these teams are facing an uphill battle to make the NCAA Tournament, as Navy (winners of nine in a row) has started to run away with the Patriot League. Colgate is in second in the standings entering Monday’s action, but it is three games back in conference play with just four to play.

Meanwhile, the Terriers are .500 in conference play (7-7) and three games under .500 overall heading into this matchup. These teams already played at Colgate in late January, with the Raiders pulling out an 80-79 win in overtime.

Oddsmakers have set Colgate as a road favorite on Monday, but can it cover against a Terriers team that has won four in a row?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Patriot League showdown.

Colgate vs. Boston U Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Colgate -2.5 (-102)

Boston U +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Colgate: -137

Boston U: +114

Total

143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Colgate vs. Boston U How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 16

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Case Gym

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Colgate record: 16-11

Boston U record: 12-15

Colgate vs. Boston U Key Player to Watch

Jalen Cox, Guard, Colgate

One of the best guards in the conference, Cox is having a massive junior season for the Raiders. He’s averaging 17.2 points (leads the team), 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists (leads the team) per game while also leading the squad with 1.9 steals per night. Cox is shooting an efficient 52.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

He poured in 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting in the first meeting against Boston U this season, and there’s no doubt that he’ll be the player that the Terriers need to slow down if they want to pull off the upset.

Cox is actually averaging more points per game on the road (19.3) than he is at home in the 2025-26 season.

Colgate vs. Boston U Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 159 points in an overtime game earlier this season, and I’m not really buying either side in this matchup.

Colgate is under .500 on the road this season while Boston U is starting to heat up, winning four games in a row – all by eight or more points. So, why not look at the total in this rematch?

The Terriers are one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 19th in effective field goal percentage, but they don’t defend well at all. Boston U is 352nd in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, which has led to it hitting the OVER in 16 of 25 games (tracked by Team Rankings) this season.

Not only that, but this is a favorable matchup for the Terriers’ offense. Colgate is just 228th in adjusted defensive efficiency, and it’s also hit the OVER in the majority of its games. While the Raiders aren’t an elite offense, they are 82nd in the country in effective field goal percentage, so they should pull their weight against this suspect BU defense.

The Terriers have also cleared this total in three straight games during their win streak, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they have a strong shooting showing at home.

The OVER is a solid bet in this Patriot League clash.

Pick: OVER 143.5 (-115 at FanDuel)

