Takeaways From No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Beanpot Win Over Northeastern
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team defeated the Northeastern Huskies 8-2 in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
The explosive offensive performance not only marked the most goals scored by Boston College in its 2024-25 campaign, but also was the largest margin of victory for the team this season.
With the win, the Eagles will meet Boston University in the championship and will look to win its first Beanpot crown since 2016.
Below are three takeaways from the Eagles win in the semifinals.
Teddy Stiga’s Hot Streak Continues
After coming back from winter break, Boston College forward Teddy Sitga has been on a hot streak. In the first half of the season, the freshman tallied four total goals. Since the start of 2025, he has recorded five goals as well as five assists for ten points. One of those goals was a game-winner. On Monday, Stiga continued to stay hot as he scored one goal 46 seconds into the game, notching his tenth of the season and sixth of the second semester. He also recorded an assist.
Jacob Fowler Had Another Impressive Performance
After missing one game, Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler returned to the net where he continued to add to his standout season. In his performance on Monday night, the sophomore allowed just two goals and tallied 28 saves. He also recorded a .933 save percentage. With the performance, Fowler continues to add his resume for the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter awards.
Team Proved its Depth
One quality that has made Boston College so dangerous this season is its depth. Any player can get hot and any player can have a standout game. The team put its depth on full display in the semifinals. Although no one had a breakout game, nearly every player on the ice contributed to the success. A total of 16 players recorded at least one point in the contest which includes seven notching multiple points. On top of that, all eight goals by the Eagles were scored by eight different players.