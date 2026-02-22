Two Former Boston College Men's Hockey Players Win Gold With Team USA

Two former Boston College men’s hockey players won gold with Team USA after a 2-1 overtime win over Canada on Sunday.

Eagles alums Matt Boldy and Noah Hanifin both represented Team USA in this year’s Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

In the gold medal game, Boldy put Team USA in front early 1-0 with a goal at the six minute mark of the opening frame. Defenseman Quinn Hughes tallied the assist.

Team Canada scored the equalizer at 18:16 in the second period to knot things at 1. Defenseman Cale Makar had the score and defenseman Devon Toews notched the assist on the score.

The contest stayed tied for the remainder of regulation which sent the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, forward Jack Hughes knocked in the game-winner at 1:41 to seal the win for the United States. Defenseman Zach Werenski recorded the assist on the play.

With the win, the United States has won 33 medals, the second-most among all the teams competing, with 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze. Norway is in first place with 41 total medals which includes 18 gold.

About Eagles Representing Team USA:

Matt Boldy-

Boldy played two seasons on the Heights from 2019-21. During that time frame, he appeared in 56 games for the Eagles and tallied 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points. He earned Hockey East All-Rookie honors and AHCA First Team All-America honors as well as was a Top 10 Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2021.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with the organization after his two seasons at BC. He has played his entire professional career with Minnesota so far.

During the Wild’s 2025-26 campaign, Boldy has scored 32 goals and 30 assists for 62 points in 54 games.

Noah Hanifin-

Hanifin played at Boston College from 2014-15. During his one season in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 37 games and notched five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.

He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and joined the organization after his freshman season with the Eagles.

Since then, Hanifin has played for the Calgary Flames and is currently on the Vegas Golden Knights. This season for Vegas, he has skated in 47 games and recorded two goals and 18 assists for 20 points.

Read More Hockey News: