SI

How to Watch Team USA Hockey at the 2026 Olympics: Live TV and Streaming Guide

Men's hockey at Milan Cortina 2026 begins this week.
Mike Kadlick|
The U.S. begins 2026 Olympic play on February 12.
The U.S. begins 2026 Olympic play on February 12. | Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics are officially here.

Following an awesome opening ceremony at San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan last week, competition is underway across Italy. From a United States perspective, hockey remains one of the most anticipated sports. The women’s team has medaled in every Games since they debuted in 1998, while the men’s side—loaded with professional talent from both the NHL and KHL—continues to draw massive viewership with fans flocking to their televisions.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch the remainder of the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at the 2026 Olympic Games.

How to Watch Team USA Hockey

  1. When and Where the Olympics Take Place
  2. Official TV and Streaming Broadcasters
  3. Watching from Different Time Zones
  4. Team USA Men’s Hockey: Schedule and Coverage
  5. Team USA Women’s Hockey: Schedule and Coverage
  6. How to Stream on Peacock or Other Platforms

When and Where the Olympics Take Place

Women’s hockey.
The Winter Olympics have begun in Milan. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Milan Cortina is the official host city of the 2026 Winter Olympics, the ice hockey events specifically will take place at two venues within the Milan cluster: the Unipol Dome and a pavilion at Fiera Milano SpA.

Official TV and Streaming Broadcasters

Mike Tirico
NBC is broadcasting the 2026 Winter Olympics. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The entirety of the 2026 Olympic Games will be available for streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Additionally, broadcast coverage will also air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBCSN, with replays accessible on both NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

Watching from Different Time Zones

Milan Cortina logo
The 2026 Winter Olympics are being held in Milan, Italy. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With Milan Cortina 2026 taking place in Italy, the games are held in the Central European Time Zone (CET), which is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Both CET and EST are listed in the schedules below.

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Team USA Men’s Hockey: Schedule and Coverage

Team USA men’s hockey
Team USA men's hockey begins play at Milan–Cortina this week. | George Walker IV-Imagn Images

Here’s a complete look at Team USA men’s ice hockey schedule at the 2026 Winter Olympics, complete with dates, times, locations, where to watch, and live results:

Date

Game

Time (CET/EST)

Location

How to Watch

Result

Thurs., Feb. 12

USA vs. Latvia (Preliminary)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

USA Network/Peacock

TBD

Sat., Feb. 14

USA vs. Demark (Preliminary)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

USA Network/Peacock

TBD

Sun., Feb. 15

USA vs. Germany (Preliminary)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

USA Network/Peacock

TBD

Tues., Feb. 17

TBD (Playoff Round)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Weds., Feb 18

TBD (Quarterfinal)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Fri., Feb. 20

TBD (Semifinal)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Sat., Feb. 21

TBD (Bronze Medal Game)

9:10 PM/2:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Sun., Feb. 22

TBD (Gold Medal Game)

2:10 PM/8:10 AM

Milano Santagiulia Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Team USA Women’s Hockey: Schedule and Coverage

Team USA
Team USA's women's team is underway at the 2026 Winter Olympics. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here’s a complete look at Team USA Women's Ice Hockey’s schedule at the 2026 Winter Olympics, complete with dates, times, locations, where to watch, and live results:

Date

Game

Time (CET/EST)

Location

How to Watch

Result

Thurs., Feb. 5

USA vs. Latvia (Preliminary)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

USA Network/Peacock

W, 5–1

Sat., Feb. 7

USA vs. Demark (Preliminary)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

USA Network/Peacock

W, 5–0

Mon., Feb. 9

USA vs. Germany (Preliminary)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

USA Network/Peacock

W, 5–0

Tues., Feb. 10

TBD (Playoff Round)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

USA Network/Peacock

TBD

Fri., Feb 13

TBD (Quarterfinal)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Fri., Feb. 20

TBD (Semifinal)

9:10 PM/3:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

Sat., Feb. 21

TBD (Bronze Medal Game)

9:10 PM/2:10 PM

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

TBD

TBD (Gold Medal Game)

2:10 PM/8:10 AM

Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

TBD/Peacock

TBD

How to Stream on Peacock or Other Platforms

Peacock will stream the Winter Olympics.
The 2026 Winter Olympics are streaming on Peacock. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to the 2026 Winter Olympics being broadcast across NBC and USA Network, the Games will also be streamed on Peacock.

Peacock Premium subscribers can stream every Olympic hockey game live or on-demand, with both dedicated hockey feeds and multi-sport coverage channels available. Most connected devices are supported, including Smart TVs, mobile apps, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and web browsers.

Additionally, subscribers can also access authenticated streams through the NBC Sports app and website. For fans outside the U.S., official local broadcasters such as BBC iPlayer, CBC Gem, and Discovery+ provide coverage.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Published | Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Share on XFollow mikekadlick
Home/Olympics