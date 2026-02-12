The 2026 Winter Olympics are officially here.

Following an awesome opening ceremony at San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan last week, competition is underway across Italy. From a United States perspective, hockey remains one of the most anticipated sports. The women’s team has medaled in every Games since they debuted in 1998, while the men’s side—loaded with professional talent from both the NHL and KHL—continues to draw massive viewership with fans flocking to their televisions.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch the remainder of the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at the 2026 Olympic Games.

How to Watch Team USA Hockey

When and Where the Olympics Take Place

The Winter Olympics have begun in Milan. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Milan Cortina is the official host city of the 2026 Winter Olympics, the ice hockey events specifically will take place at two venues within the Milan cluster: the Unipol Dome and a pavilion at Fiera Milano SpA.

Official TV and Streaming Broadcasters

NBC is broadcasting the 2026 Winter Olympics. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The entirety of the 2026 Olympic Games will be available for streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Additionally, broadcast coverage will also air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBCSN, with replays accessible on both NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

Watching from Different Time Zones

The 2026 Winter Olympics are being held in Milan, Italy. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With Milan Cortina 2026 taking place in Italy, the games are held in the Central European Time Zone (CET), which is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Both CET and EST are listed in the schedules below.

Team USA Men’s Hockey: Schedule and Coverage

Team USA men's hockey begins play at Milan–Cortina this week. | George Walker IV-Imagn Images

Here’s a complete look at Team USA men’s ice hockey schedule at the 2026 Winter Olympics, complete with dates, times, locations, where to watch, and live results:

Date Game Time (CET/EST) Location How to Watch Result Thurs., Feb. 12 USA vs. Latvia (Preliminary) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena USA Network/Peacock TBD Sat., Feb. 14 USA vs. Demark (Preliminary) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena USA Network/Peacock TBD Sun., Feb. 15 USA vs. Germany (Preliminary) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena USA Network/Peacock TBD Tues., Feb. 17 TBD (Playoff Round) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena TBD/Peacock TBD Weds., Feb 18 TBD (Quarterfinal) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena TBD/Peacock TBD Fri., Feb. 20 TBD (Semifinal) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena TBD/Peacock TBD Sat., Feb. 21 TBD (Bronze Medal Game) 9:10 PM/2:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Arena TBD/Peacock TBD Sun., Feb. 22 TBD (Gold Medal Game) 2:10 PM/8:10 AM Milano Santagiulia Arena TBD/Peacock TBD

Team USA Women’s Hockey: Schedule and Coverage

Team USA's women's team is underway at the 2026 Winter Olympics. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here’s a complete look at Team USA Women's Ice Hockey’s schedule at the 2026 Winter Olympics, complete with dates, times, locations, where to watch, and live results:

Date Game Time (CET/EST) Location How to Watch Result Thurs., Feb. 5 USA vs. Latvia (Preliminary) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena USA Network/Peacock W, 5–1 Sat., Feb. 7 USA vs. Demark (Preliminary) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena USA Network/Peacock W, 5–0 Mon., Feb. 9 USA vs. Germany (Preliminary) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena USA Network/Peacock W, 5–0 Tues., Feb. 10 TBD (Playoff Round) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena USA Network/Peacock TBD Fri., Feb 13 TBD (Quarterfinal) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena TBD/Peacock TBD Fri., Feb. 20 TBD (Semifinal) 9:10 PM/3:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena TBD/Peacock TBD Sat., Feb. 21 TBD (Bronze Medal Game) 9:10 PM/2:10 PM Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena TBD/Peacock TBD TBD TBD (Gold Medal Game) 2:10 PM/8:10 AM Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena TBD/Peacock TBD

How to Stream on Peacock or Other Platforms

The 2026 Winter Olympics are streaming on Peacock. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to the 2026 Winter Olympics being broadcast across NBC and USA Network, the Games will also be streamed on Peacock.

Peacock Premium subscribers can stream every Olympic hockey game live or on-demand, with both dedicated hockey feeds and multi-sport coverage channels available. Most connected devices are supported, including Smart TVs, mobile apps, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and web browsers.

Additionally, subscribers can also access authenticated streams through the NBC Sports app and website. For fans outside the U.S., official local broadcasters such as BBC iPlayer, CBC Gem, and Discovery+ provide coverage.

