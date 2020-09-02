SI.com
Former Boston College Goalie Thatcher Demko Shines in 2-1 Canucks Win

A.J. Black

Former Boston College goalie Thatcher Demko had an extraordinary game in his first playoff start, helping his Canucks win 2-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Stopping 43 of 44 shots in Game 5, Demko helped to extend the series, and keep Vancouver alive. Vegas kept the pressure on the young goalie all game with a blistering offense, but Demko shined and earned the win.

This wasn't the first playoff game for the young goaltender. Demko was thrown into action in the first game of the series, after the starter Jacob Markstrom was benched in a 5-0 Golden Knights beatdown. On Tuesday, Markstrom was deemed unable to play, therefore coach Travis Green gave the nod to the 24 year old Demoko.

"You never know when you have to go in. I just wanted to stay sharp through the whole process of training camp and getting into the bubble," said Demko.

"When these guys have days off, I'll go skate and make sure I'm staying sharp.

"I know I've been doing my thing in practice, making sure my details are where they needed to be. Obviously, it's a little bit different than a game, but everything that you see in a game, you've seen at some point in practice and you just have to rely on that kind of thing."

Demko is in his first full season with the Canucks, and has had some starting experience in the regular season filling in for Markstrom in February and March. During the season he had a 13-10 record with a .905% save percentage. In his time at Boston College, Demko went 35-18-6 and departed Chestnut Hill after his sophomore season. 

Markstrom's injury status remains unknown. Vegas and Vancouver will face off against in Game 6 at 6:45 PT on NBCSN.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

