Providence vs. Butler Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament 1st Round

The Big East Tournament will begin today with a first-round showdown between the Providence Friars and Butler Bulldogs.

The two teams have already played in two unbelievable matchups this season, with both of them going to overtime. Butler won 113-110 in a double-overtime game on December 13, two unbelievable matchups this season, with both teams, and then Providence won 97-87 in another double-overtime game on February 4.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet in a trilogy game that promises fireworks.

Providence vs. Butler Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Providence -1.5 (-110)

Butler +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Providence -120

Butler +100

Total

OVER 163.5 (-110)

UNDER 163.5 (-110)

Providence vs. Butler How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Providence Record: 14-17 (7-13 in Big East)

Butler Record: 16-15 (7-13 in Big East)

Providence vs. Butler Betting Trends

Providence is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 12-5 in Providence's last 17 games

Providence is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games vs. Butler

Butler is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven games between these two teams

Providence vs. Butler Key Player to Watch

Michael Ajayi, F - Butler Bulldogs

Michael Ajayi is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds per game, averaging 11.1, and assists, averaging 3.2. He's the driver of this Butler offense, and he had impressive performances in both games against Providence, putting up a combined 48 points and 27 rebounds.

Providence vs. Butler Prediction and Pick

The Providence defense gives me a lot of concern in this game. The Friars rank just 293rd in the country in defensive efficiency, compared to Butler, which comes in at 172nd. Providence had been able to overcome its bad defense with strong shooting for the majority of the season, but the Friars' effective field goal percentage has dropped 3.2% compared to their season average, which is a cause for concern heading into the conference tournament.

Providence has also had a turnover issue this season, turning the ball over on 16.4% of its possessions and 22.2% of its possessions over the last three games.

I'll take Butler as a slight underdog in this one.

Pick: Butler +1.5 (-110)

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!