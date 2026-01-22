How to Watch: No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey's Two Game Series Against UNH

The No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey program and New Hampshire will play in a two-game, Hockey-East series this weekend — once on the road and once at home, respectively.

On Friday, the Eagles (11-8-1, 7-5-0 Hockey East) are set to be the hosts with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats (11-10, 5-6) then travel back to Durham, N.H., for a second straight contest against BC on Saturday at the same time.

Both squads are coming off of two straight losses in Hockey-East play — the Eagles dropped two losses, one in overtime, to Providence last weekend while UNH fell to Northeastern twice and were outscored 9-2 across that span.

On Wednesday, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation announced its initial list of Hobey Baker nominees, which BC sophomore forwards Dean Letourneau and James Hagens were selected to. New Hampshire’s Morgan Winters, who leads the Wildcats with 15 points (9 goals, 6 assists), was also nominated.

Hagens and Letourneau are currently No. 1 and 2 in points for the Eagles with 21 (10 goals, 11 assists) for the former and 20 (11 goals, 9 assists) for the latter. They are two of only three Boston Bruins’ prospects to be nominated for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award. Cornell’s Ryan Walsh is the third.

#NHLBruins prospects James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, and Ryan Walsh were all named Hobey Baker nominees on Wednesday.



📰: https://t.co/uuIKNuZoHS pic.twitter.com/cowDBHbaJd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2026

Ryan Conmy, who ranks fourth in points for BC with 14 (8 goals, 6 assists) behind Hagens, Letourneau, and Jake Sondreal (19 points on 6 goals and 13 assists), transferred to the Heights over the offseason from New Hampshire, so there is likely some extra motivation for the former Wildcat heading into the weekend series.

All-time, the Eagles hold a 80-65-16 record against UNH and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 matchups.

Below is all the information for the upcoming conference series.

How to Watch: No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey’s series vs. New Hampshire

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats

When: Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. ET + Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) + Whittemore Center Arena, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ (both Friday and Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday) + WEEI 93.7 FM (Saturday)

Last outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats were swept by Northeastern with a 4-0 defeat on Friday, Jan. 16, followed by a 5-2 loss on Saturday, Jan. 17. UNH’s only two goal scorers in the series were Jacob Newcombe and Cy LeClerc.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles were also swept last weekend, by No. 11 Providence (then-No. 14), but picked up a point in Friday’s 4-3 loss, which occurred in overtime, in the Hockey East standings.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll, Jan. 19:

Team (first-place votes) | record | points | last poll

1. Michigan (49) | 20-4-0 | 998 | 1

2. Michigan State | 17-5-0 | 938 | 4

3. Western Michigan (1) | 16-6-0 | 864 | 3

4. North Dakota | 18-6-0 | 812 | 5

5. Wisconsin | 15-5-2 | 783 | 2

6. Quinnipiac | 18-4-2 | 724 | 7

7. Minnesota Duluth | 17-7-0 | 708 | 6

8. Penn State | 16-6-0 | 681 | 8

9. Denver | 13-10-2 | 575 | 9

10. Dartmouth | 14-4-1 | 519 | 10

11. Providence | 13-7-2 | 503 | 14

12. Cornell | 12-5-0 | 412 | 13

13. UConn | 13-7-3 | 375 | 11

14. Augustana | 16-6-3 | 347 | 15

15. Boston College | 11-8-1 | 321 | 12

16. St. Thomas | 14-7-3 | 225 | 19

17. Maine | 12-9-2 | 223 | 16

18. Boston University | 12-10-1 | 116 | 20

19. Michigan Tech | 16-8-2 | 105 | NR

20. Minnesota State | 12-8-5 | 82 | 17

Others receiving votes: Northeastern (48), St. Cloud State (47), Union (17), Arizona State (13), Miami (13), Massachusetts (12), Bentley (11), Princeton (10), Harvard (8), Colorado College (5), Bemidji State (2), New Hampshire (2), RIT (1).

