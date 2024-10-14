Where Boston College Men’s Hockey is Ranked After Week 1
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team split its series opener over the weekend against the Michigan State Spartans.
On Friday, the Eagles won 3-0 with goals from Will Vote and Oskar Jellvik, while on Saturday, they fell 4-3 after the Spartans scored three unanswered goals in the second and third periods.
The split, however, didn’t impact Boston College’s rankings as it remained No. 2 with 927 total pints and two first-place votes in the USCHO poll.
The Eagles are narrowly behind the Denver Pioneers, who secured 994 points and 47 first-place votes. Boston University is No. 3 with 902 points, Michigan State stayed at No. 4, with 847 and North Dakota capped off the top five with 800.
The other program to receive a first-place vote this week was Cornell, who sits at No. 8 with 614 points.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 Division I Men’s Hockey USCHO Week 2 Poll:
- Denver (47)- 994
- Boston College (2)- 927
- Boston University- 902
- Michigan State- 847
- North Dakota- 800
- Minnesota- 718
- Quinnipiac- 652
- Cornell (1)- 614
- Maine- 500
- Michigan- 534
- Colorado College- 513
- Omaha- 459
- St. Cloud- 348
- Providence- 299
- UMass- 298
- Wisconsin- 274
- Western Michigan- 272
- Notre Dame- 155
- Northeastern- 117
- Minnesota State- 39
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 34, Penn State 32, Connecticut 22, Minnesota Duluth 19, Michigan Tech 17, New Hampshire 11, Harvard 10, Dartmouth 5, Holy Cross 5, Ohio State 5, UMass Lowell 5, Bemidji State 4, Rensselaer 4, St. Lawrence 4, St. Thomas 4, RIT 3, Sacred Heart 3, Brown 1.