Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 5
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team remained at No. 2 in this week’s USCHO poll after recording a series sweep against the Maine Black Bears over the weekend.
Denver stayed atop the rankings with 48 first-place votes and 998 points, followed by the Eagles with two first-place votes and 945 points, Minnesota at No. 3 with 879, Michigan State at No. 4 with 862, and Michigan capped off the top five with 734.
The victories marked the sixth and seventh ranked wins for Boston College as well as the second series sweep of the season.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 6 Poll:
- Denver (48)- 998, 10-0
- Boston College (2)- 945, 7-1
- Minnesota- 879, 9-1
- Michigan State- 862, 7-1
- Michigan- 734, 7-2-1
- Cornell- 701, 3-0-1
- Maine- 695, 6-2-1
- Colorado College- 694, 8-0
- North Dakota- 567, 5-4
- Providence- 517, 6-1-2
- Boston University- 506, 5-4
- St. Cloud State- 461, 8-3
- Western Michigan- 435, 5-1
- Ohio State- 320, 7-2-1
- UMass-Lowell- 270, 6-2
- Minnesota State- 269, 7-4-1
- Dartmouth- 178, 4-0
- Penn State- 120, 4-3
- Quinnipiac- 89, 3-5
- Harvard- 61, 2-1
Others receiving votes: Massachusetts 44, Notre Dame 43, Michigan Tech 39, Union 27, Clarkson 20, Northeastern 4, Omaha 4, Robert Morris 4, Augustana 3, Bowling Green 3, New Hampshire 3, Niagara 3, Arizona State 2
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Sweeps No. 5 Maine
Three Unanswered Goals Give No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Comeback Win Over No. 5 Maine