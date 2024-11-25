Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 7
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team went 2-1 in last week’s slate of games. The Eagles defeated Providence 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday and split its weekend series against Northeastern, winning the opening game 3-0 and losing the finale 4-2.
With the loss, the team fell one spot to No. 4 in this week’s USCHO Men’s Division I Poll with 866 points, however earned two first-place votes.
The rankings have a new No. 1 team for the first time this season in the Michigan State Spartans, who earned 38 first-place votes and 976 points. Denver dropped a spot to No. 2 with seven first-place votes and 910 points after suffering its first two losses of the season over the weekend.
Minnesota came in slightly behind at No. 3 with three first-place votes and 908 points, Boston College at No. 4, and Maine capped off the top five with 790 points.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 8 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Michigan State (38)- 976, 9-1
- Denver (7)- 910, 12-2
- Minnesota (3)- 908, 12-2
- Boston College (2)- 866, 9-3
- Maine- 790, 8-2-2
- Michigan- 771, 9-2-1
- Western Michigan- 653
- Colorado College- 621,
- St. Cloud State- 523, 9-4
- Providence- 502, 8-3-2
- Cornell- 463, 4-2-2
- Ohio State- 406, 9-2-1
- Boston University- 372, 6-5-1
- North Dakota- 364, 7-6
- Dartmouth- 348, 5-0-1
- UMass Lowell- 301, 9-3
- Minnesota State- 272, 10-4-2
- Quinnipiac- 111, 6-6
- Arizona State- 91, 6-7-1
- Clarkson- 78, 9-4-1
Others receiving votes: Union 38, Massachusetts 29, Bentley 22, Harvard 20, Connecticut 19, Notre Dame 11, Penn State 10, Northeastern 7, Bemidji State 5, Michigan Tech 5, New Hampshire 5, Colgate 2, Niagara 1