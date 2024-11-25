BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 7

How did the Eagles loss to Northeastern impact them in the polls?

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X


The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team went 2-1 in last week’s slate of games. The Eagles defeated Providence 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday and split its weekend series against Northeastern, winning the opening game 3-0 and losing the finale 4-2. 

With the loss, the team fell one spot to No. 4 in this week’s USCHO Men’s Division I Poll with 866 points, however earned two first-place votes. 

The rankings have a new No. 1 team for the first time this season in the Michigan State Spartans, who earned 38 first-place votes and 976 points. Denver dropped a spot to No. 2 with seven first-place votes and 910 points after suffering its first two losses of the season over the weekend. 

Minnesota came in slightly behind at No. 3 with three first-place votes and 908 points, Boston College at No. 4, and Maine capped off the top five with 790 points. 

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 8 Poll: 

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Michigan State (38)- 976, 9-1
  2. Denver (7)- 910, 12-2
  3. Minnesota (3)- 908, 12-2
  4. Boston College (2)- 866, 9-3 
  5. Maine- 790, 8-2-2
  6. Michigan- 771, 9-2-1
  7. Western Michigan- 653
  8. Colorado College- 621, 
  9. St. Cloud State- 523, 9-4
  10.  Providence- 502, 8-3-2
  11. Cornell- 463, 4-2-2
  12.  Ohio State- 406, 9-2-1
  13.  Boston University- 372, 6-5-1
  14. North Dakota- 364, 7-6
  15. Dartmouth- 348, 5-0-1
  16. UMass Lowell- 301, 9-3
  17. Minnesota State- 272, 10-4-2
  18. Quinnipiac- 111, 6-6
  19. Arizona State- 91, 6-7-1
  20. Clarkson- 78, 9-4-1

Others receiving votes: Union 38, Massachusetts 29, Bentley 22, Harvard 20, Connecticut 19, Notre Dame 11, Penn State 10, Northeastern 7, Bemidji State 5, Michigan Tech 5, New Hampshire 5, Colgate 2, Niagara 1

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/Hockey