Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked in USCHO 2024 Preseason Poll
The USCHO released its 2024-25 Divison I Men's Hockey Preseason Poll on Monday afternoon.
The Boston College Eagles came in at No. 2 with six first-place votes and 945 total points. Denver took the top spot with 42 first-place votes and 988 total points. The final team to receive first-place votes was Cornell, who got a pair, and ranked No. 9 with 585 total points.
Below are the entire rankings for the preseason poll.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men's Hockey Preseason Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, total points)
1. Denver Pioneers (42)- 988
2. Boston College Eagles (6)- 945
3. Boston University Terriers- 869
4. Michigan State Spartans- 775
5. North Dakota Fighting Hawks-755
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers- 748
7. Michigan Wolverines- 690
8. Quinnipiac Bobcats- 633
9. Cornell Big Red (2)- 585
10. Wisconsin Badgers- 489
11. Colorado College Tigers- 449
12. Maine Black Bears- 425
13. Providence Friars- 392
14. UMass Minutemen- 329
15. Omaha Mavericks- 262
16. St. Cloud Huskies- 247
17. Western Michigan Broncos- 224
18. Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs- 95
19. Notre Dame Fighting Irish- 79
T20. Arizona State Sun Devils- 61
T20. Northeastern Huskies- 61
Others receiving votes: RIT 55, St. Thomas 53, Michigan Tech 47, Bemidji State 44, New Hampshire 31, Sacred Heart 29, Penn State 23, Harvard 22, Holy Cross 14, Ohio State 14, Minnesota State 12, Dartmouth 10, Merrimack 9, Clarkson 8, Connecticut 7, AIC 4, UMass Lowell 4, Colgate 3, LIU 2, Brown 1, St. Lawrence 1
The Eagles kick off their season on Friday, Oct. 11 against No. 4 Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.