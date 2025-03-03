Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 20
Last week, the Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team went 1-0-1 in its slate of games.
During a weekend series against the New Hampshire Wildcats, Boston College won the series opener on Friday night 4-1 and tied in the finale 1-1 on Saturday night, however did win the shootout 3-2 after a score by defenseman Lukas Gustafsson.
With the performances, the Eagles stayed atop the USCHO rankings this week with 42 first-place votes and 990 points.
Michigan State remained No. 2 with six first-place votes and 945 points, followed by Minnesota at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 899 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with one first-place vote and 845 points and Maine capped off the top five with 816 points.
In total, seven Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 6, UConn at No. 8, Boston University at No. 10, UMass at No. 16, and UMass Lowell at No. 17.
Although not ranked, New Hampshire and Merrimack both received votes.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 21 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (42)- 990, 25-6-2
- Michigan State (6)- 945, 24-6-4
- Minnesota (1)- 899, 24-7-1
- Western Michigan (1)- 845, 24-7-1
- Maine- 816, 21-6-5
- Providence- 720, 20-8-5
- Denver- 678, 24-9-1
- UConn- 613, 19-10-4
- Ohio State- 584, 21-11-2
- Boston University- 554, 18-12-2
- Michigan- 500, 18-13-3
- Arizona State- 407, 19-13-2
- Quinnipiac- 368, 22-10-2
- Minnesota State- 322, 23-8-3
- Penn State- 316, 18-12-4
- UMass- 308, 18-12-4
- UMass Lowell- 211, 15-13-4
- North Dakota- 178, 18-13-2
- Clarkson- 123, 21-10-3
- Colorado College- 38, 17-14-1
T20. Holy Cross- 38, 20-12-2
Others receiving votes: Omaha 19, Sacred Heart 10, New Hampshire 8, Colgate 4, Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 1, LIU 1, Wisconsin 1