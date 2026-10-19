Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 2

After splitting its home series with St. Cloud State over the weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey team dropped in the USCHO Division I poll from No. 16 to No. 18.

The poll was released Monday afternoon.

The Eagles, now 1-2 on the year, fell to the Huskies 5-3 on Saturday after blanking them 4-0 in the first game of the series on Thursday.

BC head coach Greg Brown made a change in net for Saturday’s contest, putting in rookie netminder Leo Henriquez for sophomore Louka Cloutier, who started the first two games of the year.

Henriquez, a 2026 sixth-round pick of the Boston Bruins, relinquished two goals in the first period, two in the second, and one in the third while making 20 saves in the loss.

It didn’t help that the Eagles were booked for six penalties, which marks the second time this season that BC has totaled six or more penalties in a game — the first time occurred in its season-opening loss to Alaska, in which it had seven.

The Eagles’ goals in the defeat were scored by a trio of freshmen, consisting of forwards Teddy Mutryn and Matias Vanhanen, along with defenseman Carson Woodall.

In the 4-0 shutout of St. Cloud State on Thursday, Cloutier posted 28 saves while sophomore Oscar Hemming led the offensive charge with two goals on three shots.

This upcoming weekend, BC will head west to Denver, Colo., for a two-game series against the No. 4 Denver Pioneers, who are riding a two-game losing streak after dropping both games of their home series against No. 1 Michigan over the weekend.

Below are the full rankings this week.

USCHO Division I Men's Poll - October 19, 2026

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Michigan (47) - 992, 6-0-0

2. Michigan State (2) - 924, 3-0-0

3. North Dakota - 890, 4-0-0

4. Denver - 797, 2-2-0

5. Western Michigan (1) - 795, 4-0-0

6. Wisconsin - 772, 4-0-0

7. Providence - 676, 3-0-0

8. Quinnipiac - 673, 4-1-0

9. Minnesota Duluth - 602, 3-1-2

10. Dartmouth - 487, 0-0-0

11. Michigan Tech - 454, 5-1-0

12. Colorado College - 435, 3-1-0

13. Augustana - 360, 3-0-1

14. Cornell - 345, 0-0-0

15. Boston University - 323, 3-1-0

16. UConn - 208, 2-2-0

17. Northeastern - 123, 2-1-0

18. Boston College - 117, 1-2-0

19. UMass - 102, 2-3-1

20. Merrimack - 100, 2-1-1

Others receiving votes: Union (47), Maine (43), RPI (42), Miami (35), Sacred Heart (28), Arizona State (22), Bowling Green (16), Ohio State (16), St. Cloud State (16), Army (12), Stonehill (12), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (6), St. Thomas (5), Clarkson (4), Lindenwood (4), Notre Dame (3), Bemidji State (1), Brown (1), Niagara (1), Vermont (1).

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