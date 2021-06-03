Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Safety Deon Jones

A look at an under rated but valuable defensive back in his second season with the Eagles after transferring from Maryland

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Deon Jones, a transfer safety in his second season with the Eagles.

Jones came to Boston College last season after three seasons with the Maryland Terrapins. His relationship with defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim made him a good fit to come in and provide support at a safety position that was in need of veteran talent. He lived up to, and exceeded expectations in 2020, as a starter when he was healthy along with Mike Palmer, Jahmin Muse and Kam Arnold (who switched to linebacker this spring).

Talking to some within the program, he was described as one of the most talented players on the defense, and his play showcased that. He was a physical safety who finished the season fourth in tackles with 42, and a sack. Injuries were a factor though last season, missing time due to an elbow injury earlier in the season, and then was knocked out of the season finale against UVA with an undisclosed injury.

Name: Deon Jones

Year: Grad

HS: Potomac, Oxon Hill (MD)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200lb

Subscribe to BC Bulletin Premium for just $1 and get insider recruiting analysis and news, along with access to our exclusive Discord community. Click here to sign up!

Stellar

With Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie off to the NFL there is room for a leader to step up on defense, and that turns out to be Deon Jones. He turns into a versatile playmaker on defense, playing a major role in a secondary that clicks in 2021, with improving statistics across the board. A physical presence on the back end, Jones solidifies himself as one of the best safeties in the ACC. He causes a handful of turnovers, either through physical hits on the ball carrier or snatching an interception.

Standard

Good play by the safety who contributes at the level he did in 2020. He is a solid, but not what we consider a game changing safety. Makes a handful of plays throughout the season, maybe a mistake or two, but a solid season all around.

Subpar

At this point it is fair to bring up Jones's injury histories as a concern moving forward. He has missed parts of the last two seasons due to injury. While he plays well while healthy, he ends up missing a piece of the season, which could cause some depth concerns at the safety level.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here