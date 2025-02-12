Rachel Clark Dubbed Women's LAX ACC Player of the Week, The Rundown: February 12, 2025
To put it lightly, the reigning national champion Boston College Women's Lacrosse team had a heck of an opening week.
The group scored 21 points in two straight games en route to a 2-0 start, with one of those wins coming against a top-10 team in Loyola Maryland. Leading the charge for the squad is senior attacker Rachel Clark, who was just tabbed as the ACC Offensive player of the week for week one of the young season.
Clark, who came into this season with plenty of hype around herself and the rest of the BC offense, have delivered tenfold on their promise in the first two matches. In just the first half of the team's game against Boston University, Clark netted four points. She added another in the second half, which put her at a total of five on the afternoon.
Clark leads all current players nationally with 217 career goals and is third nationally with 264 points. Surprisingly enough, though, this is only Clark's second time winning the award, but she's off to a roaring start this season.
Next up for BC Women's lacrosse is a rematch of last year's national championship, as the team travels to Evanston to face off against No. 2 Northwestern later this week.
Today’s Eagles Schedule
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame | 9 p.m. ET | Live Stats | ESPNU
Yesterday’s Eagles Results
Men's Golf: Palmas del Mar Collegiate (results unavailable at the time of writing)
Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener
2 days.
