Locked on Boston College: Flip It and Reverse It

Boston College's running back position is in flux after the transfer of David Bailey and the additions of Xavier Coleman and Alec Sinkfield. On today's show we review the play of the running backs in 2020, which frankly was disappointing, and look ahead to the upcoming season. Can Travis Levy and Pat Garwo be the leaders they need at this position?

On top of that we realize that we forgot about a big name on Tuesday when we talked about the top athletes at Boston College in the past ten years. We give props to the handful of names that we forgot, but stand firm that we had the best athlete still named.

