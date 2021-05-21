Locked on Boston College: Offense Has Chance For Greatness

Boston College signed two transfers this week with both Alec Sinkfield (WVU) and Trae Barry (Jacksonville State) signing with the team. With these additions the Eagles offense looks complete, but how good could they get? We took a handful of reader questions and talk about the ceiling for this team, which could be very high. Top Ten? Top Twenty? We discuss.

Also, could the Eagles be a sneaky darkhorse in the ACC Atlantic? Do they have enough horses to take down Clemson and win the division? Or will another team also rise up to make the Atlantic chaos?

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Ranking Opposing Coaches on Boston College's Schedule

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 19, 2021 (PREMIUM)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here