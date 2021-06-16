Locked on Boston College: Tight Ends--From Concern to Excitement

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at the tight end position, which took a huge hit with the loss of Hunter Long to the NFL. At the beginning of the offseason it looked like a position to be concerned about, with some interesting names, but no one established. However, the Eagles went out into the transfer portal and hit a home run landing Trae Barry from Jackson St.

We look at what Barry could give the Eagles, and how his addition could add yet another big time weapon to an offense that is primed to be explosive. But the position is not just Barry. We look at the depth at the position. Players like Charlie Gordinier, Joey Luchetti, Hans Lillis and Spencer Witter could all play a role this season. We explore.

