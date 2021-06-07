Locked on Boston College: Recruiting, Scheduling and More

On today's Locked on Boston College, our Eagles podcast, we have a lot to jump into. We look at the news of the weekend, including Charlotte North winning the Tewaaraton Award, a valuable staffer that is heading to Eugene, and more.

Secondly, we jump off and talk more about the out of conference wish list we created this weekend. What teams would be on the top of our list? And why did we put them there? And who would you like to see added?

Finally, it was the first weekend that Boston College could have live recruits on campus. But it was a quiet weekend in general, especially given the wild weekends that other schools had. We ponder why BC started off this period in such a subdued manner.

Reminder, due to our summer schedule, our show will be released on Monday, Wednesday and Friday's for the month of June.

