Locked on Boston College: Greatest BC Athlete in Past Decade

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast we talk about greatness. In the past ten years, BC sports has had some low points, but there have also been some great moments as well. Who was the greatest athlete in the past ten years. Was it Luke Kuechly? Johnny Gaudreau? Charlotte North? Alex Carpenter? We talk it out, and give our criteria on how we chose our athlete.

Also, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is set to officially reopen fully on May 29th. This is big news for Boston College fans that are excited to get back on campus. While there hasn't been official word about athletics in Chestnut Hill, the signs are all positive.

And want a few recruiting nuggets? We have got you covered!

