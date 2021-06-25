Sports Illustrated home
Locked on Boston College: Wide Receiver Preview

A look at arguably the best unit on the team, and one that could go even higher
On today's Locked on Boston College we look at the wide receiver, arguably one of the best groups at the position in school history. Led by Zay Flowers who had a break out 2020, the unit took a passing that was near the bottom in the country and made it one of the explosive. We look at the past season and what they did, and how they did it.

In addition we preview 2021, with a group returning everyone on the depth chart. Jaelen Gill, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway all are returning. In addition the depth chart gets an added boost with the return of 2019 leading receiver Kobay White. We look at what he will mean to the group. 

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

