Locked on Boston College: Wide Receiver Preview

A look at arguably the best unit on the team, and one that could go even higher

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at the wide receiver, arguably one of the best groups at the position in school history. Led by Zay Flowers who had a break out 2020, the unit took a passing that was near the bottom in the country and made it one of the explosive. We look at the past season and what they did, and how they did it.

In addition we preview 2021, with a group returning everyone on the depth chart. Jaelen Gill, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway all are returning. In addition the depth chart gets an added boost with the return of 2019 leading receiver Kobay White. We look at what he will mean to the group.

