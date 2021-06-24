'22 OL Jude Bowry Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed another commitment on Thursday as '22 St. Frances Academy offensive lineman Jude Bowry announced his commitment to the Eagles.

It all came down to the Eagles and Maryland for Bowry, as the offensive lineman visited the Terps on Saturday. But in the end Jeff Hafley and his staff won out on the three star lineman who projects as an offensive tackle. He is the third offensive lineman in the class, joining three star linemen Noah Clifford of Connecticut and Jack Funke of Xaverian Brothers in Massachusetts.

"It’s a really good program on the rise." Bowry told BC Bulletin shortly after his offer.

Bowry is the third Boston College player to come from the St. Frances Academy program. One of the power house programs in the country, they have also sent four star corner back CJ Burton Jr. last year, and fellow commit Jamal Hood in the Class of '22. Cam Johnson, a four star cornerback from the program also has Boston College in his final grouping. Associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim was integral in the Eagles becoming such a major player in this program.

The Eagles have been red hot on the recruiting trail this past week. Since a big week of visitors, the Eagles have landed defensive end Daveon Crouch, linebacker Edwin Kolenge, defensive lineman Clive Wilson and running back Alex Broome. According to 247sports, the Eagles now have a Top 10 recruiting class in the country.

