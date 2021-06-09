Locked on Boston College: Talking Tailgating

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at one of the fondest, yet most maddening football traditions, tailgating. We discuss what we would love to see change about BC tailgating, beyond the obvious "more tailgating hours". What could the Eagles do, now with the Plex gone, to get more alumni and fans on campus before games?

Also on Twitter yesterday, we got in a spirited debate about previous quarterback Anthony Brown vs. Phil Jurkovec. Which quarterback has a higher upside, and was Brown's role in an offense that hamstrung him the reason he isn't to that level? We discuss.

Finally, we look at the past two day of news, including updates on Charlotte North, recruiting and more. It's a packed Wednesday show!.

